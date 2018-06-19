As the business continuity software company expands in the U.S. and UK, new Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer to focus on innovation, customer engagement, and product development

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of business continuity risk management software and services, announced today that it has named Cory Cowgill the company's new Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and Paul Ybarra its Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. The additions are part of Fusion's growth strategy, as it keeps pace with increasing demand among enterprises to remain resilient in the face of disruptive events.

Cowgill, who spent more than two years as Fusion's Director of Product Engineering, will now work with his team to meet a variety of organizational objectives, including research and development, customer engagement, operations and security, and go-to market initiatives.

"Since joining the Fusion team, I have seen the company grow from being a software company to a solution company," Cowgill said. "We offer a continuity risk management system that is the go-to platform for organizations around the world that seek continuity and resilience, and we grow with our customers to find the best-fit solution for their success. I look forward to being able to continue to shape that success at another level."

Ybarra comes to Fusion from Tangoe Software, a global provider of IT and Telecom Expense Management software and services, where he worked as Senior Vice President of Global Mobility Sales. In his new role, he will be responsible for all sales, marketing, and customer care functions.

"I came to Fusion because I saw an opportunity to be a part of something special," Ybarra said. "The company has positioned itself to accelerate its success and the success of its customers during the next year and beyond with offerings that are truly unique in the business continuity and risk management space, and I am eager to play a role in meeting our ambitious goals."

One year ago on June 13, 2017 Fusion announced an investment of $41 million in funding led by Catalyst Investors, a New York-based growth equity firm. This equipped the company with resources to further expand its employees and offices in both Chicago and London. Since then, Fusion has continued to make strategic hires to boost progress.

"Change is necessary for Fusion to reach its goals," said Fusion CEO and Founder David Nolan. "We are investing and growing substantially, and we plan to accelerate our activity even further in the coming months. We expect Fusion to grow our workforce by more than 40 percent by year end alone, and Fusion will again be expanding its footprint proportionally. With leadership from Cory and Paul, we anticipate continued expansion and great things to come."

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Founded in 2006 by an experienced team of industry leaders, Fusion Risk Management is now the most innovative and fastest growing provider of business continuity and risk management solutions. With its introduction in 2010, the Fusion Framework System signaled a paradigm shift in the marketplace for enterprise software addressing Business Continuity, Crisis/Incident Management, IT Disaster Recovery, and Integrated Risk Management agendas. Built by experts and delivered via Software as a Service, the Fusion Framework adapts and evolves with your business. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005366/en/

Contacts:

Tech Image (for Fusion Risk Management)

Matt Pera, +1 (312) 673-6053

matt.pera@techimage.com