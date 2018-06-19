iMD Companies, Inc., Gives Corporate Update to Shareholders

PLACERVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICBU) Board of Directors announced today that the company is completing its financials and expects to upload them to OTC Markets by next week. The company has submitted its application and payment to OTC Markets and expects the application to be approved this week. The company recently completed two acquisitions, SG Minerals Mining Company and LCG Plastech, a PVC pipe manufacturing Company. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of iMD. The company had to wait until the audited financials were completed by both companies in order to complete the companies financials and disclosures. The financials have now been assembled and iMD expects to file with OTC Markets to become current in the upcoming week. iMD is pleased that the financials have been completed and both companies are headed in the right direction with increasing revenues and contracts. The company is also currently working on acquiring Gold mining claims and mines to add revenue and assets to the companies consolidated income statements and will update the shareholders as soon as completed.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc., (ICBU) is a Florida corporation, engaged in the manufacturing, extraction and distribution in the mining industries and asset accumulation of revenue producing companies. The company is positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the mining industries. The company and the principals of the management team have extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ICBU's goal is to create and increase shareholder value by tactically growing our business while strategically seeking to acquire new business and create other business alliances, which generate increased revenues and earnings.

