

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) said they have reached a definitive agreement under which Cheniere will acquire all of the publicly-held shares of Cheniere Partners Holdings not already owned by Cheniere.



The acquisition will be in a stock for share transaction pursuant to which Cheniere Partners Holdings' shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.4750 Cheniere shares for each outstanding publicly-held share of Cheniere Partners Holdings.



The transaction is valued at $30.93 per common share of Cheniere Partners Holdings, based on the closing price of Cheniere's shares as of June 18, 2018.



The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Cheniere Partners Holdings and Cheniere. The conflicts committee of the board of directors of Cheniere Partners Holdings negotiated the transaction on behalf of Cheniere Partners Holdings and its public shareholders.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of third quarter 2018. It is also expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for Cheniere Partners Holdings' shareholders.



Upon consummation of the transaction, Cheniere Partners Holdings will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere.



