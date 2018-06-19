Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, is pleased to announce that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) (Gartner), has named MediaValet, in its "2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management", as one of nineteen Representative Vendors covering on-premises, cloud, hybrid and SaaS deployments.

According to Gartner, "marketers named content creation and management as their top two digital priorities for 2018." Gartner also noted, between 2016 and 2017, their analysts "saw a threefold increase in the number of inquiries about digital asset management from marketing leaders" and "the first quarter of 2018 showed continued momentum, with close to two times more inquiries in 1Q18 than in 1Q17."

Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management classifies DAM vendors by:

Deployment option (on-premises, Cloud, SaaS and Hybrid)

(on-premises, Cloud, SaaS and Hybrid) Geographic focus (North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia/Pacific)

(North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia/Pacific) Cost ($, $$ or $$$)

($, $$ or $$$) Deployment scale (single division, multiple divisions and global)

(single division, multiple divisions and global) Primary industry verticals served

MediaValet is identified in the Guide as one of only three DAM vendors, that offers an enterprise Cloud (and SaaS) solution that can be deployed across all regions.

With key verticals identified in Manufacturing, Media, Travel, Financial Services, Education, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Technology, MediaValet stands apart from the other vendors based on price and scale, due to its cost effectiveness for large organizations and archives, and ease of deployment across multi-divisions, regions and globally.





"In today's digital, content-centric, highly competitive world, DAM is a must-have for all organizations," commented David MacLaren, founder CEO of MediaValet. "We're honoured to be named by Gartner as one of today's top DAM vendors and we're very pleased how they've positioned us in the market against the likes of Adobe and OpenText. We've worked tirelessly to create an enterprise class solution, with a truly global footprint, that's both easy-to-use and positively impacts organizations' top and bottom lines."

Continued MacLaren, "We're committed to innovating and growing with our customers, and to continually setting new benchmarks for application speed, accessibility, reliability and scalability along the way. Our recent launch of Creative Spaces is an example of our commitment. We now help mid to enterprise organizations, both regional and global, securely and reliably manage the entire lifecycle of their creative assets - from creation to distribution."

To download Gartner's 2018 Market Guide for Digital Asset Management, please visit: https://www.gartner.com/document/3877363.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available in 50 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core cloud DAM capabilities and local support for creative teams, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Oracle Marketing Cloud (Eloqua), Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

