

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon N.V. (AGN.L, AEG) said that it will implement several reporting changes to reflect the strategic transformation of its businesses. The changes will enhance reporting by better aligning disclosures with how the business is managed, in addition to highlighting potential growth. The reporting changes will be applied as of the first half results for 2018, which will be released on Thursday August 16, 2018.



Aegon is today publishing an updated 2017 financial supplement to reflect the following:



The Netherlands lines of business have changed to Life, Non-Life, Banking and Service Business. Management's best estimate for returns on alternative assets and consumer loans have been included in underlying earnings before tax with over or under performance included in below the line items; United Kingdom lines of business have changed to Existing Business and Digital Solutions. Institutional platform business included in gross deposits on a net deposit basis, reflecting nature of the business; and Scope of MCVNB has been reduced to Life, Pensions and Health insurance products only.



In addition, the allocation of expenses by product line in the United States will be changed prospectively as a result of the business transformation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX