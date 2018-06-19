

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) agreed Tuesday to acquire the operations of Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana in an all cash deal of about $115 million that is expected to be immediately accretive to operating results upon closing.



The transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2018, is subject to the approval of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and other customary closing conditions.



Meanwhile, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) agreed to acquire the land and real estate assets of the Margaritaville Resort Casino for about $261 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive.



Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Penn National will enter into a triple net lease agreement with VICI Properties for the Margaritaville facility. The lease will have an initial annual rent of about $23 million and an initial term of 15 years, with four 5-year renewal options.



The rent coverage ratio in the first year after closing is expected to be 1.9x and the Tenant's obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by Penn National.



Penn National does not anticipate that this transaction will alter the Company's expectation that it will end the year with net rent-adjusted leverage in the mid-5x range, pro forma for the completion of the Pinnacle acquisition.



