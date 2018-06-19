Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report focuses on the cost saving aspects of procurement and sheds light on the industry best practices to help buyers achieve cost savings.

Our reports for thecomponents and spares categoryoffer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market to help category managers identify key category growth drivers, pricing models, and supplier negotiation strategies.

"Performing an on-site audit of suppliers' facilities to evaluate the designing and manufacturing processes is one of the best practices for the buyers to reduce spend," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Also, performing demand forecasting and governance ensures the better sourcing and procurement of components," added Angad.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend on automotive suspension bushes.

Increasing global production of vehicles

High demand for polyurethane automotive suspension bushes

Report scope snapshot: Automotive suspension bushes

Cost-saving opportunities

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

