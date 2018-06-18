The fields "Issue date", "Interest from date" and "Index base date" were incorrectly populated in the previous announcement. The correct date is December 20, 2017. As the field "Index base date" was incorrect, the field "Base index value" was also incorrect. The correct base index value is 446,2567. The fields "Total number of installments" and "Total number of coupon payments" were also incorrectly populated. The correct value for both fields is 48. The table below has been updated to include the correct data. Issuer Information 1 Issuer: GAMMA:Méllon -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 490115-9940 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900JHMWV1SUJH3147 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) MELLON151229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000029478 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-B-V-U-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer GAMMAMELLON/VAR BD 20291229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount ISK 400.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Amount issued at this time ISK 400.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Denomination in CSD ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 12 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Amortization type, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Issue date December 20, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 First ordinary installment date March 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Total number of installments 48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 Installment frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Maturity date December 15, 2029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Interest rate Bond class HFF150434 + 2,25% premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Floating interest rate, if other HFF150434 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Premium 2,25% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Interest from date December 20, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 First ordinary coupon date March 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Coupon frequency 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 Total number of coupon payments 48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 36 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Name of index CPI IS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Base index value 446,2567 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Index base date December 20, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 42 Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Additional information See issue description for information regarding the call option. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 47 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 8, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Date of Approval of Application for Admission June 14, 2018 to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of admission to trading June 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Order book ID 156569 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Market FN ICE Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 List population name First North ICE Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------