Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market is Expected to be Valued at US $199 Million in 2023, PPS is Likely to Remain the Most Dominant Resin Type During the Forecast Period (2018-2023), Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Shielding Type (Shielded Enclosures and Non-Shielded Enclosures), by Resin Type (PPS, PEEK, PEKK, and Others), by Fiber Type (Carbon Fiber Composites and Glass Fiber Composites), by Manufacturing Process Type (Injection Molding and Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft composite enclosures market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market: Highlights

Enclosures, in an aircraft, are cases or cabinets used to protect critical electronic components. Reduction in thermal loads, protection against aircraft fluids, protection from the environment, and shielding against EMI as well as static electricity are some essential functions performed by enclosures used in an aircraft. Metallic enclosures are predominantly used in the aircraft industry, owing to their superior mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties; however, these enclosures are prone to corrosion and bring excess weight to an aircraft. The industry is keen to adopt composite enclosures which are not only lighter in weight as compared to metallic enclosures, but also offer higher thermal loads and carry electrical properties.

As per an indepth study conducted by Stratview Research, the global aircraft composite enclosures market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 199.0 million in 2023. Organic growth of aircraft production to support the rising passenger and freight traffic, an increased preference for composite parts over traditional metallic ones, and an increasing use of avionics in the next-generation aircraft are some of the key factors that are proliferating the demand for composite enclosures in the aircraft industry.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increase in the production rates of key aircraft programs, stringent emission norms for reducing carbon emissions, increase in the use of avionics in aircraft, and rising penetration of composites are likely to aid growth to the segment in the coming years.

Based on the resin type, PPS resin is likely to remain the most dominant resin type in the aircraft composite enclosures market over the next five years. The resin type offers good dimensional stability even at an elevated temperature and in the harsh chemical environment. It also helps in molding complex parts with very tight tolerances and has outstanding resistance to a wide variety of aggressive chemical environments and stability of dielectric and insulating properties over a wide range of conditions.

Based on the fiber type, carbon fiber composite is likely to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by its long list of advantages including lightweight, higher strength-to-weight ratio, good EMI performance, and better aesthetics. Glass fiber composites also offer a wide array of advantages including low cost, low weight, good product performance, and excellent corrosion resistance, over their rivals including aluminum and other metallic enclosures.

Injection molding is the most widely preferred manufacturing process in the aircraft composite enclosures market and is likely to remain the most dominant process during the forecast period as well. It is an ideal process for mass-volume applications and can develop complex shapes in a very short cycle time with very fewer scrapes.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aircraft composite enclosures market. Presence of major aircraft manufacturers, tier players, and enclosure manufacturers primarily drive the demand for composite enclosures in the country. Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period, driven by China, India, and Japan. All these three countries would remain the growth engines of the region's market for aircraft composite enclosure over the next five years.

Major composite enclosure manufacturing companies are TE Connectivity, Kaman Aerospace (Vermont Composites Inc), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, AIM Aerospace, Automated Dynamics, and Connective Design Inc. The development of lightweight enclosures and collaboration with OEMs for the joint development of enclosures are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the composite enclosures market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market, By Shielding Type

Shielded Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Non-Shielded Enclosures (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market, By Resin Type

PPS Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) PEEK Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) PEKK Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Other Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market, By Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Glass Fiber Composites (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market, By Process Type

Injection Moulding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Composite Enclosures Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Rest of North America )

Europe (Country Analysis: France , Germany , the UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

