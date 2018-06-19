

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Tuesday named Gael Touya as President of Aptar Pharma to succeed Salim Haffar, effective September 1, 2018.



Touya has been serving as President of Aptar Food + Beverage for more than two years. Marc Prieur, current vice president of Aptar will be new President for Aptar Food + Beverage.



Xiangwei Gong will join as President, Aptar Asia, effective October 15, 2018. Most recently Xiangwei held the title of President DSM Hydrocolloids, a China based, global business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX