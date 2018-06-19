Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Automotive Electronics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This procurement report offers strategic insights into the industry best practices, negotiation strategies, and supply market landscape to help procurement teams achieve cost savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005769/en/

Automotive Electronics Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement market intelligence reports offer a comprehensive analysis of the market both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. The reports also provide actionable insights on the best practices to boost business efficiency and savings.

"Engaging with suppliers who agree for partnership programs with respect to the implementation of a BOT model is one of the best strategies to mitigate costs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, evaluating suppliers based on the new technologies being adopted is one of the best strategies for buyers," added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for automotive electronics.

Need to improve the driving experience

Launch of various low-cost vehicle models

Implementation of stringent emission standards

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: automotive electronics category

US Market Insights

Category spend in the US

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

To know more, download a FREE sample

Suppliers Selection

RFx essentials

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

To know more, download a FREE sample

Category Management Strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

To know more, download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Automotive Suspension Bushes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Piston Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Gear Couplings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005769/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com