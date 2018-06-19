

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce and the Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts data for May will be published at 8.30 am ET Tuesday. The consensus for housing starts is 1.320 million, slightly up from 1.287 million in the prior year.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the pound, it held steady against the franc, the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.1538 against the euro, 109.90 against the yen, 1.3156 against the pound and 0.9969 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



