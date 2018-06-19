

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dropped to the lowest since January Tuesday morning amid a widespread sell-off across asset classes.



A looming trade war between the U.S. and its largest trading partners has spooked investors.



Rising interest rates also threaten to derail the global economic recovery. In Asia overnight, the Japanese market suffered its worst performance in months.



Despite gold's safe haven appeal, the precious metal has been dented by strong U.S. dollar.



Gold was down $7 at $1273 an ounce, while silver slid to $16.24.



Crude oil also hit multi-month lows.



St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks today.



