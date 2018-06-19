

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday, part of a global sell-off sparked by trade tensions with the U.S. and most partners.



Oil has also suffered from speculation that OPEC will ramp up production after this week's meeting in Vienna. Russian output is also expected to increase after a prolonged supply quota.



WTI light sweet oil was down $1 to $64.83 a barrel, nearing the lowest since April. Prices have tumbled from a recent 4-year peak near $75.



U.S. crude oil inventories will be eyed over the next two days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX