

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) said it plans to build an additional five compressed natural gas or CNG fueling stations and also add more than 700 new CNG vehicles to its fleet, including 400 semi-tractors and 330 terminal trucks.



The company noted that this $130 million dollar investment in CNG capacity for 2018 builds on its previous investments of $100 million in 2016 and $90 million in 2017. UPS will have invested more than $1 billion in alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles and fueling stations from 2008 through 2018.



According to UPS, this initiative will help the company reach its 2020 goal of one in four new vehicles purchased being an alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicle. The company has also set a goal of replacing 40 percent of all ground fuel with sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel.



These goals support UPS's commitment to reduce its GHG emissions from global ground operations 12 percent by 2025.



The five new CNG stations will be in Goodyear, Ariz., Plainfield, Ind., Edgerton, Kan., Fort Worth, Texas, and Arlington, Texas.



Four hundred semi-tractors will be supplied by Freightliner as well as Kenworth, while 330 terminal trucks by TICO. UPS will deploy the new CNG vehicles on routes to utilize the new CNG stations as well as adding to existing natural gas fleets in other UPS locations including Atlanta, Ga., and, Salt Lake City, Utah.



UPS currently operates more than 50 natural gas fueling stations located across the U.S., and, outside the U.S. in Vancouver, Canada, and Tamworth, United Kingdom.



UPS said that building CNG and LNG capacity is an important enabler for increasing the company's use of renewable natural gas or RNG.



