Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm for its Laboratory of the Future Platform

Synthace Ltd., the company behind the leading cloud software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological research and development, today announced it has been recognized in Gartner, Inc.'s "Cool Vendors in Life Sciences" report published on June 6, 2018. The companies named in this report represent a look into the new and innovative vendors, products and services in the global Life Sciences market.

Gartner's report points out, "Big data and advanced analytics solutions deployed in the cloud are now available to increase supply chain resiliency and design and execute and analyze biological workflows."1

"We are delighted to be named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Life Sciences report" said Tim Fell, CEO Synthace. "We believe this achievement testifies to Synthace's success in empowering CIOs who are interested in building their laboratory of the future". Fell concluded, "We are at the forefront of a seismic change in the biotechnology sector. The problem, and the opportunity, is how to work with ever increasing biological complexity. Better computer-aided biology is key and an area in which Synthace excels."

-ENDS-

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

Gartner clients can access the report here https://www.gartner.com/document/3877569.

To learn more, visit: Synthace Antha: https://synthace.com/introducing-antha

Tweet this: New Gartner_inc recognizes @Synthace as a Cool Vendor in its June 2018 Cool Vendors in Life Sciences report https://bit.ly/2Jw3PIQ

Follow Synthace

Synthace Blog

Join the Twitter Conversation

Join us on LinkedIn

About Synthace

Based in London, Synthace is developing Antha, a language and software platform specifically for biology that lets researchers aim higher and achieve better results, faster. Antha is designed to make reproducible and scalable workflows that can be readily edited and shared, and easily automated on labs' existing equipment. With customers across pharma, agritech and industrial biotechnology Synthace has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer that is helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another. For more information, visit: www.synthace.com.

___________________________

1 Gartner, Inc., Cool Vendors in Life Sciences, Stephen Davies et al.,6 June 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005065/en/

Contacts:

Synthace

Bobby Brill

Press@synthace.com

07867488769