Cantargia's Immuno-oncology Antibody CAN04 has Obtained the INN nidanilimab by WHO

STOCKHOLM, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announces that the World Health Organization (WHO) has selected the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) nidanilimab as the official generic name to the company's proprietary antibody CAN04, which is in clinical development for treatment of cancer.

Cantargia's lead project CAN04 is investigated in the phase I/IIa CANFOUR clinical trial evaluating treatment of patients with cancer. The focus is on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or pancreatic cancer. As part of the ongoing development, WHO has reviewed Cantargia's application for the INN, confirmed that it fulfills the requirements and selected the generic name nidanilimab for CAN04.

"The CAN04 development has reached a stage with a generic name being of relevance. WHO has selected the INN nidanilimab. Cantargia will primarily use nidanilimab in future communication", Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO says.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This constitutes information that Cantargia AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 19 June 2018, at 15:00.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-s-immuno-oncology-antibody-can04-has-obtained-the-inn-nidanilimab-by-who,c2553175

The following files are available for download: