Bomgar Privileged Access 18.2 features expanded integrations with Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) tools with the addition of SCIM 2.0 support.

Bomgar Privileged Access 18.2 also includes the ability to inject privileged credentials managed by an Identity store, such as Bomgar Privileged Identity, to securely access applications.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today announced the release of Bomgar Privileged Access 18.2. With enhanced integrations with IGA solutions, and the ability to inject privileged credentials to securely launch applications, Bomgar continues to advance its unified Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution.

Bomgar Privileged Access 18.2 is enhancing its IGA integrations utilizing SCIM 2.0. This allows the product to become part of an organization's governance strategy by provisioning, deprovisioning and auditing privileged access granted by user and group entitlements from an external IGA tool.

The updated version also includes the new Bomgar RDP agent, enabling applications to be deployed more easily, without the need to configure them as a RemoteApp. Additionally, credentials managed by Bomgar Privileged Identity, or other identity stores, can now be used to launch any application, extending the use of an organization's managed privileged identities.

The Bomgar Privileged Access Management Solution

Bomgar Privileged Access combines with Bomgar Privileged Identity to provide the two most crucial components needed for a unified PAM solution set. Together, the products control administrative access to systems and applications in the IT infrastructure, while protecting the credentials that grant this access.

With Bomgar's Privileged Access Management solution, organizations are protected against the most common pathways exploited during cyberattacks unsecured remote access for insiders and external vendors, and compromised credentials.

According to Bomgar's own Privileged Access Threat Reportpublished earlier this year, organizations using automated privileged access management technology experienced far fewer serious security breaches than those that did not.

"The reality of today's cyber security landscape is that attackers can breach your network, and insiders can get into your critical systems, regardless of your countermeasures," said Sam Elliott, senior director of security product management at Bomgar. "The majority of security breaches stem from stolen credentials or compromised privileged access. Bomgar's Privileged Access Management solution arms organizations with the proactive cyber defense capabilities they need to cope with this threat."

