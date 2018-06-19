Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence engagement on the glass packaging industry. A world-leading packaging industry firm wanted to evaluate the trends, challenges, competitive landscape, and market drivers for the glass packaging market across various regions.

According to the glass packaging industry experts at Infiniti,"Market intelligence solutions help firms in the global packaging industry space to gain an in-depth understanding of the consumer base and answer the why of consumer behavior and preferences."

The increasing consumption of glass packaging in pharmaceuticals owing to its non-corrosive nature is driving the demand. Also, many properties including recyclability, non-permeability, and zero rates of chemical interaction make it appropriate for use as a packaging material for various applications including soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and medicines. Additionally, with the ongoing R&D to develop packaging materials that are 50% lighter when compared to traditional forms, is anticipated to witness enormous potential over the coming years.

The market intelligence solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to gain a detailed overview of the latest technology standards and the distribution structure across the industry. The client was able to gain insights into the global packaging industry for regions including the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions.

This market intelligence engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Obtain a clear understanding of the current market trends in the industry across the target regions

Gain insights into the competitor's market share and key distributors

This market intelligence engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Garnering further support for the glass packaging industry

Gaining a holistic overview of the current distribution structure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

