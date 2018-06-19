Visit Sanya, Hainan, China Now! Visa-free Policy for 59 Nations

SANYA, China, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are interested in traveling and exploring amazing places in China, we are glad to share you the great news that starting May 1st, citizens from 59 countries can visit Sanya, Hainan Island for up to 30 days without a visa. Up to now, travelers from the 59 countries were attracted by the "free visa policy" for Sanya and since then many have visited this beautiful tropical island.

The 59 counties that enjoy the visa-free access to Hainan include:

Russia, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Macedonia, Albania, United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, Monaco, Belarus, UAE, and Qatar.

Under the new policy, either groups or individuals from these 59 countries can visit Sanya, Hainan Province for 30 days visa-free as long as they book their tours through travel agencies registered in Hainan Province and approved by the China National Tourism Administration. It's more convenient for entry without excessive immigration control. The extended stays enable visitors to deeply explore and experience the magnificence of Sanya, the world-class tropical paradise.

Located at the southernmost city of Hainan island, in China, Sanya is a popular holiday destination for global people with tropical climate and unique Chinese island culture. In Sanya, travelers will discover lots of sun-kissed tropical beaches that are perfect for relaxation. If you are an adventure lover, there are many water sports and beach activities available to you, including diving, surfing, jet skiing, and parasailing. If you are looking for various seafoods and local tropical fruits, don't miss out the Sanya First Market. Besides, it is filled with vendors that sell local products, clothes, souvenirs and much more. if you like hiking and mountain-climbing, Luhuitou Park is a good choice for you to see the panoramic view of Sanya on top of the mountain and interact with the adorable wild animals alongside the road.

About Sanya

With its unrivalled position as a magnificent tropical paradise, surrounded by centuries of culture, and incredible mountain landscapes and beaches and world-class facilities, Sanya is fast becoming a new international tourist destination. Inspiration can be found at every turn - in the deep blue sea and sandy beaches, at cultural and historical sites, or while exploring the rainforests and mountains. With direct airlift from international markets increasing, and global premium and luxury renowned resorts represented, offering a diversity of delectable cuisine, and world-class attractions, Sanya is truly a tropical paradise.

