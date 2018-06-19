B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Notice of AGM

BSD CROWN LTD. (LSE: BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 19 June 2018

NOTICE OF AN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company has today issued a Notice of an Annual General Meeting ("Meeting").

The Meeting will be held at 11.00am (Israel time) on 23 July 2018 at 7 Menachem Begin Road, Gibor Sport Tower, 8th floor, Ramat Gan, Israel.

The notice of the annual general meeting relating to, amongst other things, the appointment of new independent auditors of the Company, and the election of the directors of the Company, pursuant to the requirements of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 and any regulations promulgated thereunder

Copies of the Notice will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be made available on the Company's website at www.bsd-c.com and from the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il