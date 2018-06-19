Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The cannabis company has two newly acquired subsidiaries in Oregon, Eco Firma Farms, LLC and Proudest Monkey Holdings, LLC, and is in active discussions to acquire additional operations in the United States.

C21 Investments owns and operates a substantial tier-2, 28,000 square foot indoor grow facility in Oregon. Current negotiations will expand operations to include greater indoor/outdoor grow capacity, multiple green houses, CO2 and Butane processing facilities, and retail dispensaries throughout California, Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico.

C21's strategy is to acquire existing and successful cannabis operations with experienced management teams in place. The company's focus is to expand into jurisdiction where it can wholly own indoor/outdoor cultivation operations, processing/extraction facilities, bakeries, branded products, and retail dispensaries with a large distribution network.

The company closed a private placement for $33,500,000 in March, and as at May 31st it approximately $26.6 million of available cash.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cxxi.ca, contact Robert Cheney, President and CEO, at 604-336-8513 or email info@cxxi.ca.

