AGS Acquires iGaming Aggregator and Content Provider Gameiom Technologies

- Strategic Acquisition to Propel Company into Real-Money Gaming Business

- Increases Distribution and Revenue Potential of AGS' Popular Online Game Content

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS ("the Company") (NYSE: AGS) announced today it has acquired Gameiom Technologies Limited ("Gameiom"), a UK and Gibraltar licensed iGaming aggregator and content provider for real-money gaming ("RMG") and sports-betting partners. This transaction bolsters AGS' diverse product portfolio with the ability to offer iGaming operators some of the highest-performing game content in the marketplace through Gameiom's remote game server ("RGS"). Under the terms of the transaction, AGS has acquired Gameiom for $5 million in cash and will integrate Gameiom to serve as the launchpad for the Company's iGaming division, which will become part of its AGS Interactive business segment.

"In assessing RMG providers, AGS felt it was important to pursue a pure content aggregation and distribution platform as opposed to a direct-to-consumer iGaming operation," said David Lopez, President and CEO of AGS. "Gameiom fits that bill perfectly - their platform enables AGS to distribute our industry-leading game content into many markets, including the U.S, establishing a real-money gaming solution designed to generate revenue for AGS and our partners. Gameiom's RGS platform is flexible, scalable, robust, and open, capable of delivering hundreds of games and sports-betting integration to operators quickly and reliably. More importantly, Gameiom's values align with our playbook - they are passionate, team oriented, aspire to win, and a bit obsessed with gaming, just like us."

Matt Reback, Executive Vice President of AGS, added: "This acquisition significantly expands the channels for our industry-leading game content to Gameiom's key partners, which include BetVictor, Ladbrokes Coral, and William Hill, to name a few. Gameiom knows operators and game developers want to see their content go live as quickly as possible through a reliable integration on a robust platform, and that focus on speed and quality is why they have experienced rapid success over the past 18 months. Acquiring this team and their RMG technology further diversifies and enhances our interactive product suite."

With offices and licenses in the UK and Gibraltar, Gameiom currently distributes content from more than 15 game suppliers including Ainsworth, Gaming Realms, Reflex Gaming, and 1X2 Network, providing access to more than 100 live games and a library of more than 1,000 additional games. As part of the acquisition, AGS will retain and employ the Gameiom team - including key executives Stuart Carr, Tony Ellis, Gary Hardy, and John Carr - ensuring a smooth transition for customers as AGS expands and grows the current product in the marketplace. Keystone Law acted as a legal advisor to Gameiom during the completion of this acquisition with AGS.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly-rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more about us at www.playags.com.

About Gameiom

GAMEIOM has two main objectives: firstly, to provide a reliable and robust aggregation platform that empowers innovative game developers to quickly secure a viable and exciting route to market from a single integration; and secondly, to provide content, including proprietary products, that excites and engages players from markets all over the globe. We are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority with a team spread across the world, including offices in England and Gibraltar. Learn more at www.gameiom.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Language

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in AGS's performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of AGS to maintain strategic alliances, unit placements or installations, grow revenue, garner new market share, secure new licenses in new jurisdictions, successfully develop or place proprietary product, comply with regulations, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-1 and its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2018. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. AGS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP of Investor Relations, AGS

o: 702-724-1125

e: jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654341/AGS_logo_R_Logo.jpg