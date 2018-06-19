Lyon to replace Sevilla at the 2018 International Champion Cup; Updated European Schedule Announced

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RELEVENT, a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group, today announced an updated schedule of matches of the 2018 International Champions Cup Presented by Heineken to take place this summer in Europe.
Seven-time French champions Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) will replace Sevilla F.C. in the tournament.Sevilla is unable to participate due to European qualification requirements and the dates of the Spanish Super Cup.
Lyon finished in third place this past season in Ligue 1 and are led by attacking players Mariano Diaz, Memphis Depay and Bertrand Traore.
Lyon will face FC Internazionale Milano on August 4 at the Stadio via Del Mare in Lecce, Italy (8:05 p.m., local time).
Lyon will also travel to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 7 (8:05 p.m., local time). The club's third and final match will be announced in the near future.
In addition to hosting Lyon, Chelsea will open up against Inter at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, France on July 28 (8:05 p.m., local time).
Chelsea will also face Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on August 1 (8:05 p.m., local time).
The final matches to be played in Europe will be announced in the near future.
This year's chase for the Cup features 18 of the best clubs in the world playing 27 matches across the United States, Europe and Singapore, delivering on the premier sports property's mission to transform European soccer's presence around the world.
With matches scheduled between July 20 and August 12, the 2018 International Champions Cup will take on a new format. Whereas past tournaments recognized a winner within each participating continent, this year's competitive structure will take on a more cohesive format, reigning one overall global champion.
For the complete tournament schedule and other details, please visit http://www.internationalchampionscup.com
The 2018 International Champions Cup is presented by Heineken USA and sponsored by, MasterCard International, Ally Financial, Konami Digital Entertainment, XYIENCE Energy Drink, VIVID SEATS, and Hertz.
2018 Schedule
Friday, July 20
Manchester City F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund - Chicago, Soldier Field
Saturday, July 21
F.C. Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain - Klagenfurt, Wörthersee Stadium
Sunday, July 22
Liverpool F.C. vs. Borussia Dortmund - Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Wednesday, July 25
A.S. Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. - San Diego, SDCCU Stadium
Borussia Dortmund vs. S.L. Benfica - Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
Juventus F.C. vs. F.C. Bayern Munich - Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Manchester City F.C. vs. Liverpool F.C. - New York, MetLife Stadium
A.C. Milan vs. Manchester United F.C. - Los Angeles, Stub Hub Center
Thursday, July 26
Club Atlético de Madrid vs. Arsenal F.C. - Singapore, National Stadium
Saturday, July 28
Manchester United F.C. vs. Liverpool F.C. - Ann Arbor, Michigan Stadium
F.C. Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City F.C. - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
FC Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
S.L. Benfica vs. Juventus F.C. - New York, Red Bull Arena
Arsenal F.C. vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Singapore, National Stadium
Chelsea F.C. vs. FC Internazionale Milano - Nice, Allianz Riviera
Monday, July 30
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Club Atlético de Madrid - Singapore, National Stadium
Tuesday, July 31
Manchester United F.C. vs. Real Madrid C.F. - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. vs. A.C. Milan - Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium
FC Barcelona vs. A.S. Roma - Dallas, AT&T Stadium
Wednesday, August 1
Arsenal F.C. vs. Chelsea F.C - Dublin, Aviva Stadium
Saturday, August 4
Real Madrid C.F. vs. Juventus F.C. - Washington D.C., FedEx Field
A.C. Milan vs. FC Barcelona - Bay Area, Levi's Stadium
FC Internazionale Milan vs. Olympique Lyonnais - Lecce, Stadio Via del Mare
Tuesday, August 7
Real Madrid C.F. vs. A.S. Roma - New York, MetLife Stadium
Chelsea F.C. vs. Olympique Lyonnais - London, Stamford Bridge
Media Contact: Manuel Cedeno, mcedeno@mfaltd.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707467/RELEVENT___International_Champions_Cup___Heineken_Logo.jpg