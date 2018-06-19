Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Christmas 2018 ReVolt Electric Motorcycle Sales Launch On Track

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced it has received its pilot production motorcycles and begun testing. The first electric motorcycle the company is producing is retro-classic design based on BMW's classic, WWII era, R71 motorcycle with sidecar. Last month, the company announced the pilot production motorcycles were constructed and shipped well ahead of schedule. Today management reports that the company continues to work well ahead of schedule toward a sales launch in time for the 2018 Christmas Holiday Season.

Alternet Systems continues to expand and evolve its portfolio of lithium battery technologies by implementing applications of the technology in multiple industry segments. Goldman Small Cap Research recently issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a "speculative-buy" rating with a target price-per-share of $0.09. The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of Alternet's patented lithium battery technology portfolio and the first application of the technology in an electric motorcycle being produced by an Alternet subsidiary. To view the report, visit www.lithiumip.com/research-rpt or www.GoldmanResearch.com. An update to the report is anticipated in July following the initial results from the pilot motorcycle testing.

About Alternet Systems, Inc.

Alternet Systems, Inc. is leveraging its key lithium battery technologies patent agreement to introduce innovative, environmentally sustainable products to various consumer markets. The first product category in which a first run of production will be introduced this year, is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. These products will be released through its newly launched ReVolt Electric Motorbikes subsidiary.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

