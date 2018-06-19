Cognosec AB (Publ): Publication of Annual Accounts for 2017 (Nasdaq: COGS; OTC - Nasdaq Intl:CYBNY)

PRESS RELEASE

London, 19th June 2018

Cognosec AB (publ) Publication of Annual Accounts for 2017

Cognosec AB, today publishes its Annual Report for 2017, after approval from the Board of Directors. The Annual Report contains an unqualified audit report and is presented in IFRS accounting standard.

The report is enclosed to this press message and also available for download on the Company's website www.cognosec.se (http://www.cognosec.se/)

Cognosec AB (Publ) is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: COGS.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections, against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. Cognosec AB had revenues of 17.2m EUR in 2017 and employed 173 personnel at the end of Q1 2018. For further information, please visit www.cognosec.se

