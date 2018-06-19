Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in conjunction with a U.S. focused digital marketing campaign, the FANDOM SPORTS App has been approved to the Galaxy App Store. Acceptance into the store ensures exposure to high quality Android users for Galaxy versions 7, 8 & 9.

With Galaxy App users shown to be more engaged with their apps and sports focused content, the Samsung ecosystem will promote the FANDOM SPORTS App at main user entry points. Galaxy Apps "main pages" are the primary entry points with an emphasis on "Trending", "Games", "Exclusive" and "Top", most of which fit the Company's current app profile. With inclusion into the Samsung Galaxy realm, FANDOM SPORTS has access to promotion elements that include badges and app banners which links particular app group pages with all select apps within the category group, harnessing a stronger link to die-hard sports fans.

As part of the Theme Store offering, FANDOM SPORTS will undergo an evaluation to determine specific forms of promotional opportunities that are best suited for the brand and business model. FANDOM SPORTS App variables, such as total number of product page visits, percentage of downloads out of total detail page visits and total projected revenue for future in-app purchase will all be assessed to attribute international Samsung Galaxy user acquisition initiatives.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

