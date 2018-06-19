Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Kape Technologies (KAPE) 19-Jun-2018 / 14:24 GMT/BST London, UK, 19 June 2018 *Edison issues initiation on Kape Technologies (KAPE)* Kape has made solid progress in refining its product set and is now fully focused on the consumer cyber security segment. By leveraging its marketing platform to scale new products while also transitioning to a subscription model, we expect to see strong revenue growth and margin expansion translating to our forecast 16% three year CAGR in EPS. With $69.5m net cash, acquisitions should enhance this further. We believe the shares should be on a growth rating yet despite the recent performance, the 21.8x FY18 P/E is below peers. We see upside towards 157p. The B2C cyber security market is evolving rapidly to cope with the increased risk profile faced by consumers. In a competitive market, brand visibility and trust are key. While relatively small compared to large cyber security peers that offer similar product lines, Kape's experience in user acquisition should enable it to punch above its weight. A DCF suggests the share price is starting to discount the near-term organic opportunity. However, additional acquisitions are targeted and with net cash accounting for 41% of the market cap, a deal could trigger material earnings upside. With efficient deployment of the balance sheet, we see scope for the shares to move towards 157p as opportunities convert. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Bridie Barrett, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Alasdair Young, +44 (0)20 3077 5758 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 696743 19-Jun-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a1c83161e8fac0b8b4d5a0789608b14b&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=696743&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

