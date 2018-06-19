sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt: sweetFrog Announces Two Store Re-Openings, Marks First Day of Summer with Free Yogurt Day

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Chain Re-Opens Gloucester, VA and Huntsville, AL Locations, Hosting First Day of Summer (June 21st) Celebration at Gloucester, VA Store

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt , the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain , named America's Best Frozen Yogurt by The Daily Meal , and a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine , will celebrate the First Day of Summer this Thursday (June 21st) by hosting a Free Yogurt Day at the Gloucester, VA location (6826 Walton Lane, Gloucester, VA 23061).

Gloucester sweetFrog guests will enjoy free servings of their favorite sweetFrog flavors -- complete with delicious toppings -- from open to close on Thursday, June 21st, to honor the store's recent reopening. This celebration comes on the heels of the Gloucester location's Grand Re-Opening event that was hosted on Saturday, June 16th.

sweetFrog's CEO, Patrick Galleher, is thrilled the frozen yogurt chain's award-winning name will remain a fixture in the Gloucester community.

"We're thankful to be a popular choice for families looking for a sweet escape from the summer heat," said Galleher. "We consider each of our stores a big part of the surrounding community -- a key ingredient of a successful local economy. With the continued support of sweetFrog frozen yogurt fans, we're looking forward to serving customers for years to come in Gloucester, across the country, and around the world."

A refresh of the store's interior design awaits customers who attend Free Yogurt Day at the Gloucester location on June 21st. Local customers in Gloucester and Huntsville, Alabama have already been enjoying this design refresh, and the new and improved in-store experience it offers, since both stores re-opened earlier this June (Gloucester on June 7th and Huntsville on June 9th). Local families in Huntsville can also expect their own Grand Re-Opening event on June 30th. The locations of both stores are as follows:

Gloucester - 6826 Walton Lane, Gloucester, VA 23061

- 6826 Walton Lane, Gloucester, VA 23061 Huntsville - 5001 Whitesburg Drive, Suite 103 Huntsville, AL 35802

The Gloucester and Huntsville re-openings occurred soon after sweetFrog's successful acquisition of five Hoopla stores in New York. Another two-store acquisition in Reno, Nevada and a Grand Opening for the brand's first military base location in Fort Belvoir, VA are coming in July as well.

Galleher says all of these developments are part of sweetFrog's dedication to smart and sustained franchise system growth.

"With 340 locations and growing, we're one of the hottest franchises in the country," said Galleher. "Whether we're taking over existing locations or launching brand new stores, we're a best-in-class brand with no plans of slowing down. It's an exciting time at sweetFrog, and we're only getting bigger and better as we grow with our fantastic franchise partners."

For more information about sweetFrog frozen yogurt, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

For more information about the sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt franchise opportunity, and re-brand and acquisition opportunities, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchising.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog ( http://www.sweetfrog.com ) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

Media Contacts:

Graham Chapman

919-459-8157

graham.chapman@sweetfrog.net

Patrick Galleher

804-343-3441

pgalleher@sweetfrog.net

SOURCE: sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt