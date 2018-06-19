Hikvision announces major expansion of its Technology Partner Program at IFSEC 2018

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its Technology Partner Program (TPP) at IFSEC 2017, leading surveillance and security solutions provider Hikvision is announcing compelling new benefits for partners at this year's conference.

At IFSEC 2018, Hikvision will introduce a major expansion of its partner programme. This will offer partners a wealth of technical and commercial resources, including go-to-market support, in-depth technical support, development and integration toolsets, and streamlined communications with Hikvision experts.

The expansion to the TPP is being announced in the run-up to the Q3 launch of a strengthened Hikvision Embedded Open Platform (HEOP) programme, with online licensing accessible. The HEOP, which is available as part of Hikvision's edge application, enables partners to develop, integrate and launch new capabilities for Hikvision cameras quickly, easily and efficiently.

Adler Wu, Global Technology Partner Alliance Manager at Hikvision, says, "Together, our expanded TPP and HEOP programmes will provide a range of new business opportunities for our partners, while also speeding up innovation and delivery of new, value-added features for customers."

Partner success stories at IFSEC 2018

Hikvision is showcasing seven impressive partner solutions at IFSEC 2018 that demonstrate joint successes, and what can be achieved together.

Featured partner solutions include:

Milestone Systems (VMS)

Milestone Systems is showing the innovative license-plate recognition plugin for the Hikvision ANPR cameras. Additionally, Milestone software offers full support for Hikvision thermal cameras, providing customers with great night-time surveillance capabilities.

Eagle Eye Networks (Cloud)

Eagle Eye Networks has partnered with Hikvision to provide secure, full-featured surveillance in the cloud. With a range of built-in security features, including Camera Cyber Lockdown, the Eagle Eye solution further strengthens protection against cyberattacks reaching Hikvision cameras.

IPS (Analytic)

IPS VideoAnalytics, which is integrated with the Hikvision Embedded Open Platform (HEOP), supports real-time detection of security related objects or events. IPS also makes deployment of Hikvision 5 series Smart IP cameras easy with easy web configuration and camera-based analytics.

OPTEX (Detection)

OPTEX, leading sensor manufacturer, provides IP intrusion detection sensors that are now integrated with Hikvision I-Series NVRs. The company's sensors are unaffected by variable lighting and adverse weather conditions, providing extremely reliable outdoor threat detection and activation of security systems.

Netgenium Systems (IP PoE Audio speakers)

Netgenium has successfully integrated its range of intelligent IP PoE audio speakers into Hikvision's NVR and CCTV cameras. The integrated solution allows pre-recorded audio files stored on the Netgenium IP audio speakers to be triggered from Hikvision NVR events such as video motion detection and alarm inputs.

Western Digital and Seagate (Storage)

Western Digital and Seagate provide a range of storage solutions that integrate seamlessly with Hikvision NVRs for a plug-and-play user experience.

New TPP, new opportunities

"Hikvision TPP and HEOP give our partners a fast-track to commercial success," says Adler Wu. "IFSEC 2018 is the perfect opportunity to showcase what we can achieve in partnership, and we hope to engage with many more companies who can add to the power of our platform and deliver new, value-added solutions for our customers."

For more information about the Hikvision TPP or HEOP programmes and how they can benefit your business, please visit the Hikvision stand D300 at IFSEC and stop by our Partner Solution Section to learn more.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world's leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions. Featuring the industry's strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision advances core technologies of audio and video encoding, video image processing, and related data storage, as well as forward-looking technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and deep learning. In addition to the video surveillance industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Always creating value for its customers, Hikvision operates 37 regional subsidiaries all over the world to achieve a truly global presence. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706710/Hikvision_Technology_Partner_Program.jpg