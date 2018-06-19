Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: RLS Global AB, LEI: 549300529C5P12YHX909 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: RLS SE0005190725 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by RLS Global AB today at 16:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 16:20 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 16:30 CET, June 19, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.