

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In a move likely to escalate the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, President Donald Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.



Trump said in a statement Monday evening he has directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent.



The statement comes after Trump recently announced plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion worth of goods from China that contain 'industrially significant technologies.'



China retaliated by announcing plans to impose tariffs on up to $50 billion worth of goods imported from U.S., including agricultural products, vehicles and aquatic products.



'China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology,' Trump said.



He added, 'Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong.'



Trump said the new tariffs will go into effect if China refuses to change its unfair trade practices and insists on going forward with the recently announced tariffs.



The president threatened to pursue additional tariffs on another $200 billion worth of goods if China increases its tariffs yet again.



'The United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world,' Trump said. 'We will continue using all available tools to create a better and fairer trading system for all Americans.'



Despite the threat from Trump, China vowed to retaliate with 'strong' countermeasures if the U.S. goes ahead with the new tariffs.



'This practice of extreme pressure and blackmail deviates from the consensus reached by both parties on many occasions and is disappointing for the international community,' the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement.



The statement added, 'The United States has initiated a trade war that violates market laws and is not in accordance with current global development trends.'



