Valiant Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

19 June 2018

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Valiant Investments plc announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at The Meads Room, The Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN20 7HZ on 31 July 2018 at 10:00 a.m., has been posted to shareholders.

The Directors of Valiant Investments accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

