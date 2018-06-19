sprite-preloader
19.06.2018
PR Newswire

Valiant Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 19

19 June 2018

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC
("Valiant" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Valiant Investments plc announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at The Meads Room, The Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN20 7HZ on 31 July 2018 at 10:00 a.m., has been posted to shareholders.

The Directors of Valiant Investments accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Valiant Investments plc
Conrad Windham
Telephone: 01366 500722

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796


