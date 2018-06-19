OPTEC International, Inc.: OPTEC International Establishes New Power Generation Division to Expand Fuel Maximizer Product Line

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2018 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI), a company specializing in the distribution and acquisition of green technologies, today announced the formation of a new division to expand its Fuel Maximizer product line. The OPTEC™ Power Generation division will be led by Marcus J. Pawson, Vice President of International Distribution and will focus on growing the Fuel Maximizer product line internationally.

The decision to create the OPTEC™ Power Generation Division is a key part of the company's strategic expansion plans. In this new role, Marcus will oversee OPTEC International's international sales strategy to expand the distribution of its OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer product line to a worldwide audience.

"The launch of the Power Generation division will allow OPTEC International to continue our robust international expansion plans and achieve our mission of reducing harmful emission gases around the world," said Peter Sollenne, CEO of OPTEC International. "Our mission of bringing our green technology and product line to the international market will further position us for sustained growth."

According to a recent report, Asia and Africa are two of the top countries continuing to install power generation devices run by reciprocating engines due to an increased demand and weak grids - a combined population of 5.6 billion people. Research by the Delta Energy & Environment Distributed Power team shows that the market for gas-based decentralized power generation could see significant growth by 2020.

"I am excited to oversee this new division and further the company's international expansion plans," said Marcus J. Pawson, Vice President of International Strategy. "My plan is to capitalize on the exponential momentum of the automotive and sustainable energy markets to empower our growing distributor base with an innovative solution."

The OPTEC™ Fuel Maximizer is a proprietary "plug-and-play" technology designed for use in modern, computer-controlled gasoline and diesel automobile and generator engines which eliminates or substantially reduces harmful emission gases while simultaneously increasing performance and optimizing fuel economy.

To learn more about OPTEC International, please visit www.optecintl.com.

About OPTEC International

OPTEC International, a subsidiary of Optimized Fuel Technologies, holds the international license for marketing and distribution of OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products outside of North America. The OPTEC Fuel Maximizer is a patented technology solution. By improving the overall combustion process, it enables modern, combustion engines to substantially reduce unburned hydrocarbons and harmful emission while simultaneously increasing engine performance and fuel economy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to OPTEC International, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

