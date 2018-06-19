Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Spencer Sung Bum Huh as Director.

Spencer Sung Bum Huh, BEc.:

Mr. Huh graduated from the Korea University in Seoul with a BEc. He is an experienced and proven financial professional with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience in Canada and Korea, and a track record of supporting ambitious growth plans. His expertise includes financial operations, strategy, performance management, and business planning for Korean and Canadian companies.

Mr. Huh began his career in 1993 as an investment advisor with Hanwha securities, second largest non-bank finance group in Korea. After immigrating to Canada in 2000, he served for 6 years as an investment advisor with BMO Nesbitt Burns in Toronto and subsequently he joined TD Canada Trust in Vancouver. Since 2012, Mr. Huh worked with numerous private and publicly listed companies in Korea and Canada, including mining, medical device, and high-tech companies. He has played an integral role in the establishment, acquisitions, and financing for these companies.

The Company would also like to report that the rebranding of its corporate website, from the jenexcorporation.com to thermabright.com and e-commerce websites interceptcs.com and interceptcoldsore.com to coldsores.com is well underway. The new websites will provide investors and customers with streamlined messaging and an enhanced e-commerce platform. These changes will better position the Company for growth as it expands its product offerings.

In addition, the company is currently engaged with design firms for the redesign of its preventative cold sore device, InterceptCS, to improve cost efficiencies, technology enhancements and overall product attractiveness. The Company is also tweaking its TherOZap technology as it further prepares to test the product against the Zika and Dengue viruses and is currently planning the design features for its new thermal therapy pain relief device. The Company will be pleased to report further updates in the near future.

Therma Bright announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options will vest after 6 months and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.05/share.

Rob Fia, CEO, Commented:

"I've had the distinct pleasure to travel with Spencer to Korea on several occasions to meet with innovative medical device and technology companies. Spencer has an extensive investor contact base in both the Korean and Canadian Korean communities as well as excellent contacts in the medical device space. We look forward to working with Spencer to assist Thema Bright as we develop or redesign our thermal therapy technology."

About Therma Bright Inc.:

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

