Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the apparel retail industry. A global apparel retail player wanted to determine the success of their advertising and targeting campaigns across various channels.

According to the apparel retail industry experts at Quantzig,"Apparel retail brands are finding it harder to find cheap sources for the raw materials to meet their production demands while keeping costs low."

The global apparel retail market comprises of clothing stores for women, men, children, clothing accessories, shoes, luggage, jewelry, and leather goods. Also, the apparel retail industry has short product life cycles and is categorized by demand unpredictability. APAC rules the apparel retail space and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the upcoming years. Quickly growing middle class, availability of a trained workforce at a competitive cost, market-oriented stable economy, and local obtainability of most raw materials in India, China, and Japan are predicted to drive the market in Asia.

The marketing mix optimization solution helped the client to enhance their cost and adjust new initiatives to deliver the business goals. The client was able to evaluate the marketing effectiveness and distribute the future spend to improve business efficiency.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the actual drivers of performance

Comprehend the impact of marketing activities

This marketing mix optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Assessing progress and improving top-line revenue

Optimizing the future spend and improving the overall business efficiency

