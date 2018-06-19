The global gasket and seals market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005921/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gasket and seals market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by the automotive industry. Seals and gaskets are used in the automotive industry to seal various parts of the automobile and assemblies that carry fluids and gases. The increasing demand for automobiles across the world will lead to an increase in demand for gaskets and seals.

This market research report on the global gasket and seals marketalsoprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of 3D printing for the manufacture of gaskets and seals as one of the key emerging trends in the global gasket and seals market:

Global gasket and seals market: Introduction of 3D printing to boost growth

The increasing complexity related to the manufacture of gaskets and seals has resulted in the need for innovation. Many players in the industry are responding to this need by producing gaskets and seals using the 3D printing technology. For instance, in 2017, Stratasys, a company engaged in 3D printing introduced a product called Agilus 30, which is a polyjet rubber-like material that can be used to manufacture gaskets and seals using 3D printing.

"3D printing technology facilitates enhanced capabilities for producing customized gaskets and seals. This is leading to the increasing adoption of this technology for the manufacture of gaskets and seals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on tools and components.

Global gasket and seals market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global gasket and seals market by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others) and by geographical region (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

In 2017, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share of the market with a market share of 49%. The market share of this segment is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period while all the remaining segments will witness a marginal increase or decline in their market shares.

APAC held the highest share of the global gasket and seals market accounting for more than 38% share during the forecast period followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The high demand in APAC can be attributed to the rapid growth of the key end-user industries in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005921/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com