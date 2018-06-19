The global beryllium market is expected to reach 504.65 MT during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005925/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global beryllium market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the extensive use of beryllium in alloys. The high demand for beryllium can be attributed to its properties such as high specific heat. These properties make beryllium suitable for structural applications that require high thermal stability. Beryllium is commonly alloyed with copper, aluminum, and iron. In terms of manufacturing, beryllium alloys account for the largest share of the beryllium industry. Copper-beryllium alloy is commonly used and accounts for a major share of beryllium alloys in terms of production.

This market research report on the global beryllium market 2018-2022 further provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the research activities on beryllium alloy for superconductivity as one of the key emerging trends in the global beryllium market:

Global beryllium market: Research activities on beryllium alloy for superconductivity

Beryllium is mainly found in the form of alloys. Various institutes have combined researches to develop a superconductive beryllium alloy. The research is focused on a phase of beryllium and platinum, Be21Pt5. Initially, resolving the structure of beryllium-rich complex, metallic alloys was a challenge for the researchers because of the low X-ray scattering power of beryllium atom.

"Researchers were able to resolve the structure with the help of nuclear techniques, and neutron beams were used in combination with X-rays. The resolved crystal structure gave new insights into Be21Pt5. The alloy exhibits superconductivity at temperatures below 2K," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global beryllium market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global beryllium market into the following applications (electronics, industrial components, defense, and telecom) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The electronics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 36% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global beryllium market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 73%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005925/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com