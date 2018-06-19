The global fiber laser market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate over the forecast period owing to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005938/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fiber laser market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers. The increasing demand for high-powered pulse lasers will drive market growth during the forecast period. There has been a shift to high-powered lasers due to the growing number of applications of fiber lasers such as the non-destructive testing of materials. Some of the major industries where non-destructive testing is used include aeronautical engineering, medicine, petroleum engineering, and systems engineering.

This market research report on the global fiber laser market also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of the 3D printing market as one of the key emerging trends in the global fiber laser market:

Global fiber laser market: Growth of the 3D printing market

The increasing interest in 3D printing is a trend that defines the global fiber laser market. 3D printing permits the manufacture of highly complex structures with a high degree of customization and a lower percentage of wastage than traditional manufacturing processes. The development of 3D printing technology allows the production of three-dimensional objects from digital design data through an additive manufacturing process.

"There are several benefits of the additive manufacturing method such as reduced time-to-market, increased efficiency, and greater ROI over traditional manufacturing methods. This is encouraging end-users across different industries to adopt 3D printers in their manufacturing process," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global fiber laser market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global fiber laser market by application (materials processing, advanced application, healthcare, and others) and by geographical region (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

In 2017, the material processing segment accounted for the largest share of the market with a market share of over 87%. The market share of this segment is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period while all the remaining segments will witness a decline in their market shares.

APAC held the highest share of the global fiber laser market accounting for close to 48% share during the forecast period followed EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share of APAC is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005938/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com