

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar dropped against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Tuesday amid falling oil prices, as fears over a global trade war intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion and Beijing vowed to 'immediately' retaliate.



Crude for August delivery fell $1.05 to $64.64 per barrel.



On Monday, Trump said that the U.S. will impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, should China proceeds with its pledge to hit back against the U.S. tariffs imposed last week.



'Further action must be taken to encourage China to change its unfair practices, open its market to United States goods, and accept a more balanced trade relationship with the United States,' Trump said.



China's Commerce Ministry accused the White House of blackmailing by threatening to impose additional tariffs and warned that it would strike back with comprehensive measures if Washington push forward with the plan.



Oil has also suffered from speculation that OPEC will ramp up production after this week's meeting in Vienna. Russian output is also expected to increase after a prolonged supply quota.



The loonie drifted lower to 82.62 against the yen, its weakest since April 4. The loonie is poised to challenge support around the 80.00 level.



The loonie slipped to a 1-year low of 1.3292 against the greenback and held steady thereafter. The loonie is seen finding support around the 1.35 region.



Data from the Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected jump in new residential construction in the U.S. in May.



The report said housing starts spiked by 5.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.350 million in May after tumbling by 3.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.286 million in April.



The loonie reversed from an early high of 1.5268 against the euro, easing back to 1.5362. This may be compared to a 1-1/2-month low of 1.5383 set at 11:15 pm ET. On the downside, 1.55 is possibly seen as the next support level for the loonie.



Report from German Ifo Institute showed that Germany's economy is forecast to expand at slower pace this year and next as global economic risks increased significantly.



In the Summer Forecast, the think tank projected the economy to expand 1.8 percent each this year and next. Earlier, the Ifo had forecast 2.6 percent growth for 2018 and 2.1 percent in 2019.



Reversing from an early near a 3-week high of 0.9739 against the aussie, the loonie fell back to 0.9785. If the loonie falls further, 0.99 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed that Australia's consumer confidence weakened during the week ended June 17.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 122.1 from 123.0 in the preceding week. However, the index remained comfortably above its long term average.



