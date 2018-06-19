At the request of Midsummer AB, 556665-7838 Midsummer AB shares will be traded on First North as from June 21, 2018. The company has 24727200 shares as per today's date. Short name: MIDS -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 24727200 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281757 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 156613 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556665-7838 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 0001 Oil & Gas --------------- 0500 Oil & Gas --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB. For further information, please call G&W Kapitalförvaltning AB on +46708691195.