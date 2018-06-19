sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.06.2018 | 17:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 June 2018

London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company") ("LAP")

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 78th Annual General Meeting held today at the Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5HS, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-10 and 14 and Special Resolutions 11-13 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-10 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 11-13 were passed as special resolutions. Resolution 14, the requisitioned resolution, was not passed.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

RESOLUTION VOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
162,723,66399.9626,4540.0462,750,11773.36%4,273,965
250,688,56473.9517,853,89126.0568,542,45580.13%2,173,594
354,621,50299.994,2860.0154,625,78863.86%12,271,476
454,621,502100.001,5600.0054,623,06263.85%12,274,202
550,483,05881.0711,790,57818.9362,273,63672.80%8,442,413
650,419,34887.727,057,06412.2857,476,41267.19%13,239,637
758,495,50289.247,056,32510.7665,551,82776.63%5,164,222
859,881,848100.0000.0059,881,84870.00%7,015,416
962,595,18799.995,5450.0162,600,73273.18%4,296,532
1051,113,87574.5817,421,82125.4268,535,69680.12%2,180,353
1151,105,21575.1316,920,21324.8768,025,42879.52%2,690,621
1254,502,49479.3814,154,50120.6268,656,99580.26%2,059,054
1359,874,55599.9810,0190.0259,884,57470.01%7,012,690
1422,244,10831.1949,066,40768.8171,310,51583.36%5,519

Copies of Resolutions 10-13 referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Thapar
Secretary
London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

19 June 2018

END


© 2018 PR Newswire