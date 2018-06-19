LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM
London, June 19
19 June 2018
London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company") ("LAP")
Outcome of AGM
LAP announces, following the Company's 78th Annual General Meeting held today at the Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5HS, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.
On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-10 and 14 and Special Resolutions 11-13 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-10 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 11-13 were passed as special resolutions. Resolution 14, the requisitioned resolution, was not passed.
Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|62,723,663
|99.96
|26,454
|0.04
|62,750,117
|73.36%
|4,273,965
|2
|50,688,564
|73.95
|17,853,891
|26.05
|68,542,455
|80.13%
|2,173,594
|3
|54,621,502
|99.99
|4,286
|0.01
|54,625,788
|63.86%
|12,271,476
|4
|54,621,502
|100.00
|1,560
|0.00
|54,623,062
|63.85%
|12,274,202
|5
|50,483,058
|81.07
|11,790,578
|18.93
|62,273,636
|72.80%
|8,442,413
|6
|50,419,348
|87.72
|7,057,064
|12.28
|57,476,412
|67.19%
|13,239,637
|7
|58,495,502
|89.24
|7,056,325
|10.76
|65,551,827
|76.63%
|5,164,222
|8
|59,881,848
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|59,881,848
|70.00%
|7,015,416
|9
|62,595,187
|99.99
|5,545
|0.01
|62,600,732
|73.18%
|4,296,532
|10
|51,113,875
|74.58
|17,421,821
|25.42
|68,535,696
|80.12%
|2,180,353
|11
|51,105,215
|75.13
|16,920,213
|24.87
|68,025,428
|79.52%
|2,690,621
|12
|54,502,494
|79.38
|14,154,501
|20.62
|68,656,995
|80.26%
|2,059,054
|13
|59,874,555
|99.98
|10,019
|0.02
|59,884,574
|70.01%
|7,012,690
|14
|22,244,108
|31.19
|49,066,407
|68.81
|71,310,515
|83.36%
|5,519
Copies of Resolutions 10-13 referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.
19 June 2018
