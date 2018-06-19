LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Result of AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 June 2018

London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company") ("LAP")

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 78th Annual General Meeting held today at the Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5HS, the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-10 and 14 and Special Resolutions 11-13 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-10 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 11-13 were passed as special resolutions. Resolution 14, the requisitioned resolution, was not passed.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 62,723,663 99.96 26,454 0.04 62,750,117 73.36% 4,273,965 2 50,688,564 73.95 17,853,891 26.05 68,542,455 80.13% 2,173,594 3 54,621,502 99.99 4,286 0.01 54,625,788 63.86% 12,271,476 4 54,621,502 100.00 1,560 0.00 54,623,062 63.85% 12,274,202 5 50,483,058 81.07 11,790,578 18.93 62,273,636 72.80% 8,442,413 6 50,419,348 87.72 7,057,064 12.28 57,476,412 67.19% 13,239,637 7 58,495,502 89.24 7,056,325 10.76 65,551,827 76.63% 5,164,222 8 59,881,848 100.00 0 0.00 59,881,848 70.00% 7,015,416 9 62,595,187 99.99 5,545 0.01 62,600,732 73.18% 4,296,532 10 51,113,875 74.58 17,421,821 25.42 68,535,696 80.12% 2,180,353 11 51,105,215 75.13 16,920,213 24.87 68,025,428 79.52% 2,690,621 12 54,502,494 79.38 14,154,501 20.62 68,656,995 80.26% 2,059,054 13 59,874,555 99.98 10,019 0.02 59,884,574 70.01% 7,012,690 14 22,244,108 31.19 49,066,407 68.81 71,310,515 83.36% 5,519

Copies of Resolutions 10-13 referred to above have been sent to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Thapar

Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000

19 June 2018

END