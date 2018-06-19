FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

19 June 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2017/18 ("EABP 2017/18")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer, was granted an award of 86,958 shares, for no consideration, on 19 June 2018 over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the EABP 2017/18.This award was made after set financial and non-financial performance conditions were achieved during the financial year 2017/18 and the award will vest at the end of a three-year deferral period on or around 19 June 2021.

Further information can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 available on the Company's website.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them