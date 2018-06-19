sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 584 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,926 Euro		-0,04
-4,14 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,929
0,96
17:56
0,932
0,955
17:58
19.06.2018 | 17:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 19

FirstGroup plc

19 June 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2017/18 ("EABP 2017/18")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer, was granted an award of 86,958 shares, for no consideration, on 19 June 2018 over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the EABP 2017/18.This award was made after set financial and non-financial performance conditions were achieved during the financial year 2017/18 and the award will vest at the end of a three-year deferral period on or around 19 June 2021.

Further information can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 available on the Company's website.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries:

Faisal Tabbah, Group Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated
a)Name Matthew Gregory
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each
-

- GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the EABP 2017/18
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil86,958
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Nil

Nil
e)Date of the transaction19/06/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2018 PR Newswire