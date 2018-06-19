FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 19
FirstGroup plc
19 June 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2017/18 ("EABP 2017/18")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Matthew Gregory, Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Operating Officer, was granted an award of 86,958 shares, for no consideration, on 19 June 2018 over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company under the EABP 2017/18.This award was made after set financial and non-financial performance conditions were achieved during the financial year 2017/18 and the award will vest at the end of a three-year deferral period on or around 19 June 2021.
Further information can be found in the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 available on the Company's website.
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Enquiries:
Faisal Tabbah, Group Head of Investor Relations
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Media
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Gregory
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|N/A
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
-
- GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the EABP 2017/18
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Nil
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19/06/2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted