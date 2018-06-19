

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 20-year old controversial up-and-coming U.S. rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead in South Florida Monday.



Tentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot while leaving a motor sports dealership in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami, the Broward County sheriff's office said.



XXXTentacion was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida, TMZ reported.



The Sheriff's Dept. said in a statement that XXX was approached by two gunmen, and one of them fired at him multiple times. The singer was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.



The suspects were described as two black males wearing hoodies.



Police suspect the incident to have been a 'possible robbery.'



A reward of up to $3,000 has been announced for those who might give information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.



The young rapper, singer and songwriter rose to fame with two consecutive hit albums, '17' and '?'. The second one debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart in March, and has attracted millions of listeners online with hit singles 'Sad!' and 'Changes'.



The middle school drop-out from Lauderhill, Florida, quickly became the most popular artist in the genre known as SoundCloud Rap.



His popularity in the US music industry was evident from the fact that he had reportedly scored a distribution agreement worth $6 million.



Serious legal trouble accompanied fame. The rapper was facing 15 felony charges for domestic violence against his pregnant girl friend, including aggravated battery. He is accused of witness tampering.



He was recently released from house arrest.



