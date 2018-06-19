

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United States and North Korea have agreed to halt joint military drills scheduled for August. This was one of the key assurances given by U.S. President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a historic summit in Singapore a week ago.



In the biggest ever breakthrough for peace on the Korean peninsula as well as restoration of bilateral ties, the United States and North Korea agreed on June 12 to halt two major defense deterrents that posed the biggest threat to each other.



North Korea committed to work towards 'the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.' In return, the U.S. gave assurance to North Korea that it is ready to stop 'provocative and expensive' war games with South Korea. Trump added that he wanted to see U.S. troops withdraw from the South.



The Pentagon announced on Monday,'Consistent with President Donald J. Trump's commitment to North Korea and in concert with South Korea, the United States military has suspended all planning for Ulchi Freedom Guardian, this August's defensive war game.'



'We are still coordinating additional actions,' Dana W. White, chief Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement.



'No decisions on subsequent war games have been made,' she added.



There will be a meeting on this issue at the Pentagon later this week with the defense secretary, secretary of state and the national security advisor. 'There is no impact on Pacific exercises outside of the Korean Peninsula.'



South Korea's defense ministry confirmed the suspension of the war games. It said both the governments 'plan to continue discussions for further measures.'



Ulchi Freedom Guardian is an annual U.S.-South Korean command and control exercise that began in 1976 and is designed to 'enhance readiness, protect the region and maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula,' according to Pentagon.



Last year, about 17,500 U.S. service members, as well as participants from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, took part in the massive military drills.



The U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises were a major irritant in the relationship between the United States and North Korea, with Pyongyang criticizing the war games as a rehearsal for invasion.



U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) is stationed in South Korea to help protect its ally from its hostile northern neighbor.



