Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2018) - Schyan Exploration Inc. (the "Company") announces the resignations of Mitchell Lavery as sole director, President and Chief Executive Officer and George Rayfield as Treasurer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Lavery and Rayfield for their respective contributions to the Company and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

The following individuals have been appointed to fill the vacancies created by these resignations:

Lisa McCormack, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director: Ms. McCormack has been a Corporate Securities Law Clerk with Irwin Lowy LLP from August 2006 to December 2010 and from September 20, 2013 to present. Ms. McCormack was also Corporate Secretary of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. from April 2015 to August 2017. Prior thereto Ms. McCormack served as Corporate Secretary of Kerr Mines Inc., Vice-President, Legal of Northern Gold Mining Inc. and Corporate Secretary of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. Ms. McCormack also serves as a director and/or officer of several reporting issuers and publicly listed corporations.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer and Director:Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. During the same period, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior mining companies.

Kelly Malcolm, Director:Mr. Malcolm, a professional geologist, has been working in the mineral exploration industry since 2011 and specializes in geochemical and geophysical data integration & interpretation to guide exploration activities. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of a CSE-listed mineral exploration company. Mr. Malcolm acts as a consultant to several boutique Toronto-based finance firms. He holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in geology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, both from Laurentian University.

Kelly Malcolm, Arvin Ramos and Lisa McCormack will also act as members of the audit committee of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Lisa McCormack

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-2515

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.