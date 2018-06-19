

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it has acquired the iconic Michigan Central Station and plans to transform it into the centerpiece of a vibrant new campus in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood that will serve as an innovation hub for Ford's vision for the future of transportation.



Ford noted that it plans to have at least 1.2 million square feet of space in Corktown, three-quarters of which will be split between the company and its partners.



Approximately 2,500 Ford employees, most from the mobility team, who will call Corktown their work home by 2022 - with space to accommodate 2,500 additional employees of partners and other businesses. The remaining 300,000 square feet will serve as a mix of community and retail space, and residential housing. This project is supported by strong partnership with state and local government officials.



