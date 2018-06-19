Den 20 mars 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Trention Aktiebolag ("Bolaget") mot bakgrund av att B.O. Intressenter AB, ett bolag helägt av Mats Gabrielsson, offentliggjorde ett pressmeddelande med information om att B.O. Intressenter AB hade för avsikt att lämna ett budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Trention Aktiebolag. Den 18 juni 2018 offentliggjorde B.O. Intressenter AB ett pressmeddelande med utfallet av budpliktsbudet. Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen för aktierna i Trention Aktiebolag (TRENT, ISIN-kod SE0008348767, orderboks-ID 2282) ska tas bort fr.o.m. idag den 19 juni 2018. On March 20, 2018, the shares in Trention Aktiebolag (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release published by B.O. Intressenter AB, a company wholly owned by Mats Gabrielsson, with information that B.O. Intressenter AB intended to disclose a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Trention Aktiebolag. On June 18, 2018, B.O. Intressenter AB published a press release with information about the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Trention Aktiebolag (TRENT, ISIN code SE0008348767, order book ID 2282) shall be removed with effect as of today, June 18, 2018. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Caroline Sjölund eller Carl Barbäck på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Carl Barbäck, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.