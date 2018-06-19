Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 ALVAL PEA/SME eligible), a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation, for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces the appointment of Cécile Merle as Quality Assurance Director. Cécile Merle has previously held the role of Quality Assurance Manager for Merck-Sharp Dohme and for the Charles River CRO. The Quality Assurance Department is responsible for guaranteeing the strict compliance of R&D activities with the highest applicable standards for health products, in the aim of getting its Quality Management System certified.

These quality standards are taken from the pharmaceutical industry and constitute international regulatory standards recognized in the United States, the OECD countries and the European Union (GLP, GCP, GMP). The application of these standards makes it possible to:

Ensure the quality and integrity of the scientific data collected;

Guarantee the quality and safety of final products for the consumer;

Meet the regulatory requirements of authorities;

Standardize and optimize procedures and control costs.

Sébastien Peltier, CEO of VALBIOTIS comments: "Quality management is an important issue for our business. It reflects the requirements that the company is striving toward. The Quality Assurance Department enables us to apply strict standards across the entire scope of R&D activities, which serve as a guarantee for the regulatory agencies and our partners. Cécile Merle has all the required skills and experience to drive forward this strategic mission for VALBIOTIS and we are delighted with this appointment."

Cécile Merle, 15 years' experience of quality management in the pharmaceutical industry.

Trained in quality management in the bio-industry field, Cécile Merle has gained sound experience over the last 15 years in quality management in a pharmaceutical regulatory environment. She has held the position of GLP Quality Manager in the Merck-Sharp Dohme Preclinical Research Department and the Charles River Contract Research Organization (CRO). She was responsible for maintaining the quality and conformity of research activities, in an international environment, in collaboration with regulatory agencies (ANSM, FDA).

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a French Research Development company committed to scientific innovation, for preventing and combating metabolic diseases. Its products are made for manufacturers in the agri-food and pharmaceutical industries. VALBIOTIS particularly focuses on solutions to prevent type 2 diabetes, NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis), obesity and cardiovascular diseases. VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers in France and abroad, including the La Rochelle University, the CNRS and the Clermont Auvergne University located in Clermont-Ferrand, where the company opened a second office. These partnerships have enabled VALBIOTIS to benefit from strong financial leverage, particularly thanks to experts and technical partners who support its projects. VALBIOTIS is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and received the "Innovative Company" status accorded by BPI France. VALBIOTIS has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs by obtaining support from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

