Regulatory News:

Rallye (Paris:RAL):

A dividend of €1.00 per share was decided at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2018. Shareholders were given the option to be paid in shares.

Subscription price was €10.86, thus 90% of the average opening share price during the twenty trading days preceding the 23 of May less the dividend.

65% of the rights have been exercised in favour of the payment in shares.

The result of the dividend reinvestment option allows Rallye to increase its shareholders' equity by €33.2 million with the issuance of 3.058.947 new shares (5.9% of its share capital), which will be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris on June 21, 2018.

These new shares will be immediately assimilated with existing shares.

The cash dividend, which amounts to a total of €18 million, will be paid on June 21, 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180619005989/en/

Contacts:

Rallye

Franck HATTAB, +33 (0) 1 44 71 13 73